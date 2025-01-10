9 nominations filed for Delhi Assembly polls

Nine nominations have been filed on Friday, on the first day of filing of nominations for the February 5 Assembly polls in Delhi.

The filing of the nominations for the 70 Assembly constituencies started on Monday following the issue of notification for the polls in Delhi. According to the data made available by the Election Commission on its website till 8 pm, nine nominations have been filed.

Advertisement

The Delhi assembly elections would see a triangular contest among the three major parties-AAP, BJP and Congress.

Advertisement

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.

Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.