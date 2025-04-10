Delhi in for health revolution: Pankaj Singh on AB PM-JAY

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Thursday that the city is heading to a health revolution following the distribution of Ayushman cards to beneficiaries on the day.

He called it a landmark day as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has been formally launched in Delhi, along with the signing of a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Illness will no longer be a financial burden. Citizens of Delhi can now seek medical treatment freely and without hesitation at any listed hospital, ensuring both quality and accessibility.”

“The PM-ABHIM was launched on October 25, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time when the country was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This welfare-centric mission was designed to address health challenges of the future. Just as a strong foundation is essential for building a beautiful home, strengthening the base of our health infrastructure is vital for providing quality care to Delhiites,” he added.