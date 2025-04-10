Sood inspects Pankha Road, directs officials to resolve people’s woes

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inspected Pankha Road and the surrounding areas in his Janakpuri constituency and directed officials to resolve the issues faced by residents.

The minister emphasised the need for a regular cleaning plan for the large drain under the jurisdiction of the Flood Department on Pankha Road and directed officials from the Flood Department and MCD to jointly prepare a detailed plan and submit it within a week.

Locals informed the minister about the issue of illegal parking of vehicles around the drain area, which often leads to traffic congestion.

Sood directed officials from the Traffic Police and MCD to conduct regular patrolling and take strict action such as issuing challans or towing away the illegally parked vehicles.

The minister pointed out that Pankha Road is not only a key route in West Delhi but also one of the busiest roads in the area. He criticised the previous government for ignoring this region for 11 years, attributing the lack of development to the negligence of the former MLA.

“Janakpuri has long been neglected, and now it is our responsibility to work twice as hard to transform it into one of the most developed areas of Delhi,” he asserted.

He added that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is operating in mission mode to achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi.

“All ministers are working tirelessly in their respective constituencies to ensure the delivery of essential services to the people. The impact of our efforts will soon be visible on the ground,” he added.