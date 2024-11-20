50% Delhi govt offices to shift on WFH, except essential services: Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Wednesday said that half of the state government offices staff will be working from home in the wake of the high levels of pollution.

In a review meeting over pollution held here, Rai informed that it has been decided to implement 50 per cent work from home rule across the state government departments, except those that fall under the 18 essential services category.

Addressing mediapersons, Rai said that directions are also being issued to private companies, industries and offices to ensure 50 per cent work from home amid the pollution spike.

Advertisement

He said discussions were held with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce& Industry (FICCI). After the meeting, two advisories were issued including one regarding shifting timings of private offices after discussion, second, and making use of shuttle bus services, in a bid to reduce traffic on roads, which helps prevent pollution spike.

He said that in a review meeting held on Wednesday the contribution towards reducing pollution from the private players was also discussed.

Rai asserted that AAP is fighting a war against pollution, while BJP governments in states around Delhi are not doing so, he alleged.

He requested the saffron party’s governments at the Centre and in the states to also work towards bringing down pollution levels.

Rai claimed that there has been a slight decrease in pollution levels, and the situation is slowly improving.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index of 419, which continued to reel under the ‘severe’ category.

——————