An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Wednesday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the tremors were felt at 5.24 a.m. about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 km.

The National Centre for Seismology tweeted: “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India.”

No damage has been reported till the time of filing of the report.

Earlier, tremors were felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district in February too. At that time its intensity was measured at 4.3.