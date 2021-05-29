Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Saturday that the national capital has 450 active cases of Covid induced Mucormycosis in Delhi government-run hospitals. The figure is of the cases recorded till Friday, May 27.

“I have black fungus data till yesterday. There are two kinds – that of Delhi government and that of private hospitals and the central government hospitals on the other hand. In the Delhi Government hospitals, there are about 450 cases of Black Fungus. The central government hospitals are dealing directly with the Centre. We have demanded the medicines accordingly and I understand that there is a countrywide paucity of medicines. The Central Government is giving whatever it can. As I understand, more injections of this medicine will be procured and will be distributed to all the state governments,” Kejriwal informed on the sidelines of the drive-through vaccination site event which he inaugurated today.

Speaking upon the unlocking the city which would start from Monday, the CM said that Delhi will come out of lockdown gradually.

“Yesterday we announced that two activities – construction activities and factories can be opened up because the poor such as migrant labourers have faced the most difficulty during the lockdown. Today, only 900 cases have emerged for the first time, I hope that as and when the cases keep on decreasing in the upcoming weeks, we will continue to unlock further. We want the economic activities to come back on track so that the economy can be revived,” he added.