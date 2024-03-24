4-year old girl allegedly raped in East Delhi

In a shocking incident in East Delhi, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Saturday when she had gone for tuition.

The incident enraged the locals who took to streets on Sunday against the incident but were later told by the police about the action taken in the incident.

The police responded immediately to the complaint, and the kid was given counselling as per procedure. Later on her statements, a case was registered in this regard. The main accused person was arrested by the police.

According to police, the condition of the kid is said to be normal, while her medical examination has also been conducted.

The police said that further legal action was underway in the matter.

The incident sparked a protest in the area on Sunday and police teams led by senior officers reached the spot and brought the situation under control, a police official said while speaking to reporters.

The family of the child, accompanied by a large number of people, had reached outside the accused person’s residence, demanding strict action in the incident.