Registrations for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana likely in 10 days: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, on Friday, announced that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is ready for implementation with a cabinet decision being notified.

According to the CM, with registrations expected to begin within 10 days the scheme aims to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women of Delhi, fulfilling a commitment made during the February budget under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlighting the extensive welfare measures taken by the AAP government over the past decade, including free education, healthcare, and bus travel for women, Atishi emphasized that this new scheme represents a significant step toward ensuring true empowerment through financial independence. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, CM announced, “Yesterday morning, the Delhi government’s cabinet made a significant decision by approving the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.”

She further said that she is delighted to share that the promise made by the Delhi government under the guidance during the February budget has been fulfilled. This promise ensures that every woman aged 18 and above in Delhi will receive an honorarium. As per Atishi’s claims, despite several conspiracies by the opponents to obstruct this initiative, the Delhi government, true to its word, has delivered on this commitment.

She further said that as per the cabinet’s decision, which was notified on Thursday evening, all women who are residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024, and are registered voters, will be eligible for the scheme.

However, certain categories of women are not eligible for this scheme, include current or former permanent government employees, whether in the Central Government, Delhi Government, or MCD.

Those women who are or have been MPs, MLAs, or Councillors, or those who have paid income tax in the previous assessment cycle, will not be eligible.

Women already receiving pensions under Delhi government schemes, such as old-age pensions, widow pensions, or disability pensions, will also not be able to avail of the scheme. She further asserted that this initiative is not an isolated step toward empowering women. “Over the past decade, the elected government of Delhi has consistently worked for the welfare of women and girls.

Significant progress has been made in various areas,” she said. Replying to a media query on the scheme having an income criterion linked to income tax payment, she said, “Women who pay income tax are not eligible for the scheme. Unlike schemes with generic income criteria, we’ve tied eligibility to tax payment to ensure transparency. Women paying income tax typically have an annual income exceeding Rs 5 lakhs. Such women may not require the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium,” she added.