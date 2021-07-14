13 teachers working at Delhi government schools have received the Fullbright Fellowship of the USA, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed on Tuesday.

“It is noteworthy that 13 teachers of Delhi Government schools have received the prestigious Fulbright fellowship. I congratulate all of them and send my regards,” he said.

The Deputy CM also informed that more than 800 teachers have received training for the English language by a training programme coordinated by the US Embassy.

The Directorate of Education had collaborated with Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, launched TESOL Certification Programme (TCCP) in 2017. With the onset of Covid-19, the training shifted online and until now, more than 800 teachers have been trained in the TESOL course.

“I am very grateful to team TESOL, the US Embassy and the US Government for helping us in training our teachers in such a smooth manner, regardless of the pandemic. Through the TESOL programme, more than 800 teachers have received quality training,” Sisodia said.

He also said that the TESOL training will eventually help teachers in imparting knowledge to the students more efficiently.

“We all have been deeply concerned about what the future brings for our students, with the ongoing pandemic but I am rest assured that programmes like these will train our students who will impact lakhs of students and reassure them that they deserve quality education, no matter what it takes. This programme has solidified every teacher’s command over the English language and I am certain our students will benefit plenty from this. In a truly evolved education system, there is immense focus on mentoring and training teachers,” Sisodia added.

Director of Education Udit Prakash Rai also congratulated the teachers and encouraged them to undertake the TESOL training.

“You stop growing when you stop learning. We live with this motto that learning should be engaging and this particular training has been engaging. Many teachers have benefitted from this training and imbibed English learning capabilities.”

“No matter how seasoned a teacher is, there is always scope for learning and improvement. It was a rewarding experience and provided us with an idea-sharing platform. I am glad we learnt how to use English in interactive ways with our students,” Vivek Bhardwaj, a Delhi Government School teacher who completed the training said.