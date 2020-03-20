Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed Rajya Sabha that a series of meetings have been held at the secretary-level with various stakeholders on the proposed national e-commerce policy.

The formulation of the policy is under consideration of the government, the minister said in a written reply to the Parliament’s upper house.

The draft policy seeks to create a facilitative regulatory environment for the growth of e-commerce sector.

“A series of meetings have been held at the level of Secretary, DPIIT with different stakeholders, including major e-commerce companies, start-ups, industry associations, think-tanks, academicians etc. as well as data centre providers, logistics companies, export promotion councils to discuss the issues facing the sector and the provisions contained in the draft,” he said.

Goyal further added that “since e-Commerce is a new issue, it has necessitated detailed consultations over the last few months to ensure that the policy is crafted in a manner that interests of all stakeholders are taken into account.”

On February 23, 2019, the first draft of the said policy was placed in public domain for suggestions, which received comments from over 120 stakeholders including think tanks, Indian and foreign companies, and others. After this, a series of meetings have been held with different stakeholders to discuss the issues being faced by them and provisions made in the draft.

The national e-commerce policy seeks to boost competitiveness and growth in country’s manufacturing sector. A group has been formed with representation from the central government, states and industry associations.

Earlier on February 18, 2020, Goyal had given similar reply to the Lok Sabha.

