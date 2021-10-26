Relief for consumers as fuel rates unchanged for 2nd day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, providing relief to consumers after the rates spiked to historic highs almost every day for the past couple of months.

With no change in the prices, the pump price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 107.59 a litre, while diesel rates also remained at Sunday’s level of Rs 96.32 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the financial capital Mumbai, where petrol prices have increased to Rs 113.46 per litre and diesel to Rs 104.48 a litre, the highest among all metros, there was no further spike in the retail rates on Tuesday.

The fuel prices remained static on October 18 and 19 but increased for a fourth straight day by 35 paise per litre previously before again rising for five consecutive days between October 20 to 24. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Diesel prices have now increased 24 out of the last 31 days, taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi.

Due to the sharp hike, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country.

This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised their pump prices last week.

The rates increased on 21 of the previous 27 days taking up the pump price of petrol by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over $86 a barrel as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production.

Since September 5, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.