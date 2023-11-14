Labour Minister inspects Singhu border to ensure strict compliance with GRAP-IV regulations

To ensure strict compliance with GRAP-IV regulations, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand along with officials, conducted inspections at the Singhu border late last night.

According to GRAP-IV regulations, the entry of BS-3 Petrol and BS-4 Diesel vehicles in Delhi is prohibited.

“The inspection revealed continuous entry of diesel vehicles from Haryana into Delhi, which is a matter of concern. The drivers were informed that entry of diesel vehicles into Delhi is restricted due to the deteriorating air quality. Stringent monitoring and implementation instructions for GRAP-IV were provided to the officials,” the Delhi government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Anand said: “Sending diesel vehicles from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi is contributing to increased pollution in the city.”

The SDM Narela was directed to disseminate information through hoardings, banners, camps, and handbills to enforce a restriction on vehicle entry, the statement said.

Large banners with information on all directives and rules should be displayed at entry from Haryana to ensure drivers are informed in advance and refrain from entering Delhi, it said.

The Delhi Labour Minister said: “The Kejriwal government is actively working on consistently reducing pollution levels on the ground. Does the concern about this reflect in the ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana? We are diligently doing our work and continuously making every possible effort to provide relief from pollution to the people of Delhi.”