Asansol councillors to get 10 litres of petrol each

In the 20th meeting of the present Trinamul Congress-run board of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) it has been passed that each councillor of the total 106 wards of the civic body will be allocated ten litres of petrol each for reaching out to the people and providing civic amenities.

Bidhan Upadhyay, mayor of Asansol Municipal Corporation gave the proposal which was accepted in the board meeting. The others present were, chairman of AMC Amar Nath Chatterjee, deputy mayors Wasimul Haque and Abhijit Ghatak etc. After the board meeting mayor Bidhan Upadhyay said that restoration and renovation works of 250 to 300 Chhath Puja ghats have also been approved. “Already we have undertaken projects to renovate and restore 40 Chhath Puja ghats in Asansol Municipal Corporation area and tenders have been floated. The tenders of the rest of the ghats will be floated in the days to come,” Mr Upadhyay added.

