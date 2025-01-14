Rabi crop sowing crosses 632 lakh hectares

The sowing of Rabi crops has exceeded 632 lakh hectares, according to data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the progress of area coverage under Rabi crops as of today.

The report indicates that wheat has been sown across approximately 320 lakh hectares, an increase compared to 315.63 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

Additionally, pulses have been sown across 139.81 lakh hectares. In the case of Shari Anna and coarse cereals, an area of about 53.55 lakh hectares has been covered, the release stated.

