Rabi crop sowing crosses 632 lakh hectares

Area sown under rabi crops rises to 614.94 lakh hectares
The total area under pulses has been reported at 136.13 lakh ha while 48.55 lakh ha area has been sown under shri anna & coarse cereals and 96.15 lakh ha area has been covered under oilseeds.
The sowing of Rabi crops has exceeded 632 lakh hectares, according to data released by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on the progress of area coverage under Rabi crops as of today.
The report indicates that wheat has been sown across approximately 320 lakh hectares, an increase compared to 315.63 lakh hectares during the same period last year.
Additionally, pulses have been sown across 139.81 lakh hectares. In the case of Shari Anna and coarse cereals, an area of about 53.55 lakh hectares has been covered, the release stated.
