Farm area sown under rabi crops crosses 655.88 lakh ha

Total farm area sown under various rabi crops in the ongoing season so far has crossed 655.88 lakh hectares, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Monday.

This is up from 643.72 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year.

Further, the area sown under wheat has shot up to 324.38 lakh hectares compared to 315.63 lakh ha while the total area under pulses has increased to 142.49 lakh ha area coverage compared to 139.29 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

The growth is expected to result in higher production of the cereal for the season. The winter rain is also expected to benefit the crop. This would help check prices of pulses which have been fuelling inflation.

Another 55.67 lakh ha area coverage has been reported under Shri Anna and coarse Cereals while oilseeds have been sown in 98.18 ha.

According to the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review, looking ahead, food inflation is expected to ease while the growth outlook for the economy is cautiously optimistic for the coming months as the agricultural sector is likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices and adequate supply of inputs.

Notably, in December, retail inflation rate has eased at 5.22%. The year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of December 2024 over December, 2023 was 8.39%.

In December, significant decline in inflation was observed in Vegetables, Pulses & Products, Sugar and Confectionary, Personal care & effects, and Cereals and Products etc.