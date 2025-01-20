Rabi crop sowing crosses 640 lakh hectares mark

The sowing of Rabi crops has surpassed 640 lakh hectares, according to a press release issued by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare on the progress of area coverage as of today.

A total of 320 lakh hectares has been reported under wheat cultivation, compared to 315.63 lakh hectares during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Similarly, pulses have been sown across 141.69 lakh hectares, up from 139.29 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

In the case of coarse cereals, including Shri Anna, an area coverage of 54.49 lakh hectares has been reported.