Power Finance Corporation (PFC) paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to the government for financial year 2020-21, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the release, “Power Finance Corporation has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31st, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56 per cent) held by the government.”

The interim dividend real time gross settlement (RTGS) intimation bank advice was presented by company’s CMD to the Power Minister R K Singh in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar.

The statement further said that the interim dividend for FY 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each were declared by company’s board in its meeting held on March 12, 2021.

At the time of reporting, company’s shares were trading at Rs 114.25, up by 0.60 points or 0.53 per cent on the BSE, while it was up by 0.40 points or 0.35 per cent at Rs 114.15 on the NSE.