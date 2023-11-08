PFC’s Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations conclude

The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 (October 30-November 5) with a series of events and activities to uphold the spirit of integrity, transparency, and commitment to a corruption-free nation.

The week-long celebration, which commenced on October 30, 2023, with an integrity pledge administered by Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, saw a talk on the theme “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation” with Pankaj Agarwal, secretary, Union Ministry of Power and the release of the “Cyber Hygiene Manual of PFC” by Shri Pankaj Agarwal, secretary, Ministry of Power.

In his speech as chief guest for the occasion, Pankaj Agarwal emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and integrity.

Simmi R Nakra, CVO, and Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) were present at the inauguration of the event. A talk on vigilance awareness by secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, was organized as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week.

The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 was held on October 3 in which prizes were distributed to the winners of the Competitions and a Quiz on vigilance awareness was held. The program was attended by CMD, CVO, Directors, and senior PFC officials.