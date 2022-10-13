PHDCCI focusing on export of 75 products to 75 potential countries in 75 months: Dalmia

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is focusing on export of 75 products to 75 potential countries in 75 months, which will help India achieve the trade target of $ 750 billion by 2027, said its president Saket Dalmia on October 12.

“In the backdrop of India @ 75, we are focusing on export of 75 products to 75 potential countries in 75 months which will help India achieve a trade target of $ 750 billion by 2027,” said PHDCCI president Dalmia while addressing a press conference.

“We cannot realise our ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047 without the active contribution of women-owned businesses,” he said, adding that PHDCCI is planning a new initiative on facilitating women start-ups and align our thought leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Nari Shakti driving the Indian economy.

Dalmia said that recently in response to the global need for green energy, the PHDCCI has pioneered the development of green hydrogen in India and has showcased India as one of the best destinations for the production and development of green hydrogen through international partnerships and knowledge exchange with countries like Norway.

He said that 70 percent of PHDCCI’s members are mid-size companies. “We work at the grassroots level with strong national and international linkages. As India showcases the ‘Soul of India’ at G20 we will showcase the ‘Soul of Indian industry’ to the world,” he said.

Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President, PHDCCI, said: “We encourage and protect innovations done by our MSME members by hand-holding them to incorporate IPR regulations. We have an MSME facilitation centre where we support MSMEs in scaling their business to the next level by accessing new technology, including registering in Government E-marketplace, easy finance and market access.”

Hemant Jain, Vice President, PHDCCI, talked about how innovation and adaptation of new technologies is required in the changing dynamics of the world. He mentioned that PHDCCI will work with innovative ideas to achieve success and actively take up with the centre and state government the ease of doing business challenges of cost of capital and setting up of new age businesses.

Saurabh Sanyal, CEO and Secretary General, PHDCCI, said that India is at the threshold of becoming a developed economy in the next few decades. “With a dynamic and young leadership at the helm of affairs in PHDCCI, we expect to boost our business entities. to the next level,” he said.