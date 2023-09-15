Australia, India to strengthen collaboration on Green Energy, says De Silva at 3rd ICS Summit

The 3rd International Climate Summit, a hybrid collaborative event led by PHDCCI in partnership with the government and various entities concluded on Friday. The two-day summit was attended by various prominent people including Saket Dalmia, President of PHDCCI, Dr. J P Gupta, Summit Chair and Sanjiva de Silva, Counsellor, Climate Change, Energy and Resources at the Australian High Commission in India.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sanjiva de Silva spoke to The Statesman about the collaboration between Australia and India on green energy.

“We have collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) for research under the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF). This is a platform for bilateral collaboration in science, jointly managed and funded by the governments of India and Australia. We want this partnership to strengthen and take the key points of G20 forward” said Sanjiva de Silva.

Sanjiva de Silva further said, “The objectives of the AISRF are to increase the uptake of leading-edge science and technology (S&T) by supporting collaboration between Australian and Indian researchers in strategically focused, leading-edge scientific research and technology projects, and strengthening strategic alliances between Australian and Indian researchers. We would like to facilitate India’s and Australia’s access to the global Science and technology(S&T) system”.

The AISRF is a platform for bilateral collaboration in science, jointly managed and funded by the governments of India and Australia. The priority areas for collaborative research projects of the Indo-Australian S&T Fund are New and Renewable energy technologies (particularly ultra-low-cost solar and clean hydrogen), and Urban mining and electronic waste recycling.

He further added that Australia and India can work together in various aspects to take green growth to a new level. “We have led the way in solar panels and the association will further work wonders the way it is nurtured. I hope the research and development work will turn around green energy for both the countries” he said.

The summit focused on advancing sustainability through green growth, with a particular emphasis on green hydrogen, biofuels, and renewables. Its core mission revolves around mitigating climate change while promoting the harmonious coexistence of economic development and ecological preservation.

Earlier on day one, former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the 3rd ICS summit, also emphasized on the need to take swift actions to tackle climate change.

“When India took over the presidency of G20 it gave the slogan Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means that the world is one family. Our planet is facing unpleasant climatic conditions. We must act collectively and swiftly for this and take mindful and constructive actions,” Kovind said.

The two-day summit also witnessed deliberations by Saket Dalmia, President of PHDCCI, Dr. J P Gupta, Summit Chair, and other experts. The participants discussed the need for increased collaboration between the two countries on green energy, and they also shared their ideas on how to overcome the challenges of transitioning to a clean energy future.