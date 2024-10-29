NPG under PM GatiShakti evaluates seven key infra projects

The 82nd meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM GatiShakti initiative was held to evaluate seven key infrastructure projects across India.

These projects are based on the core principles of PM GatiShakti, including integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised project implementation.

NPG evaluated five projects of the Ministry of Railways (MoR) and two projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

At the meeting, the Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Dohrighat-Gorakhpur Road, covering an alignment of 144 km was discussed. This project spans cities such as Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Dohrighat, and Gorakhpur, integrating Greenfield and Brownfield sections.

Ghazipur-Syed Raja Road Section, Uttar Pradesh corridor, designed as a 41.53 km Greenfield alignment, with strategic logistics hubs to enhance freight movement and access to economic zones was also discussed.

Key multimodal connections include the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFCCIL), local railway stations like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ghazipur City, and air links through Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi.

Projects of MoR included Jharsuguda to Sason 3rd & 4th lines Rail Line, Odisha spanning a total alignment of 64 km; Sambalpur to Jarapada Rail Line (3rd & 4th lines), Odisha, spanning a total alignment of 127.2 km; Tirupati-Katpadi Double Line, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu with a total alignment of 104.39 km.

Doubling of Koderma-Arigada and Shivpur-Kathautia Rail Lines, spanning about 133.38 km and 49.08 km respectively, was also discussed.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur.

Representatives from project proponents, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics(BISAG-N), and nodal officers from respective states participated.