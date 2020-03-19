With an aim to control spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, several central government employees have been asked to switch to work from home till April 4, reports stated on Thursday.

As per the HT report, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions passed an order under which they have asked heads of department to ensure that 50 per cent of their Group B and C employees are attending office every day and the remaining to per cent are working from home.

Under the order, all department heads are required to create a roster for the mentioned employees in which all are attending office on alternate basis.

The government have also asked various departments to divide shifts in three segments i.e. day’s first shift can begin from 9 am to 5:30 pm, the next one from 9.30 am to 6 pm while the last shift timings can be from 10 am to 6.30 pm, reported HT.

The report further quoted the order asking all the employees to be available on telephone and other means of electronic communication.

Several private companies have already asked their employees to work from home.

