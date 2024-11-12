Market ends weak amid selling across sectors

The benchmark indices ended weak on Tuesday with Nifty falling below 23,850, intraday, amid selling across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 820.97 points or 1.03% at 78,675.18, and the Nifty was down 257.80 points or 1.07% at 23,883.50.

Mid and small-cap stocks also faced the pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling by 1.07%, closing at 55,257 while Nifty Smallcap 100 index tumbled by 1.28%, settling at 17,991.

Among the sectoral indices, with the exception of Nifty IT, which ended flat, all major sectoral indices finished in negative territory.

Nifty Auto dropped nearly 2%. Nifty PSU Bank also saw a significant decline, shedding 1.92%, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, and Nifty Consumer Durables all closed with losses of up to 1.5%.

On Nifty, the gainers included Trent, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Reliance Industries. While on the losing side were Britannia Industries, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints and Bharat Electronics.

On the BSE, nearly 190 stocks touched their 52-week high including, Coforge, eClerx Services, Federal Bank, Fortis Healthcare, HCL Technologies, JSW Holdings, Mastek, Neuland Lab, Pokarna, Sasken Technologies, Thyrocare Technologies, Unichem Labs, among others.

Asian Paints, Birla Corp, CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, Equitas Bank, GNFC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Relaxo Footwear, Restaurant Brand, Shoppers Stop, Shree Cements, TCI Express, among others, hit their 52-week low on the BSE.

With the victory of Donald Trump, the dollar index has been strengthen rising by 1.8% so far this month. In today’s trade, the dollar index rose by another 0.3% to 105.87.

Among the individual performers, Domino’s Pizza-operator, Jubilant Foodworks shares surged over 6% after the QSR operator reported its earnings show for the July-September.

L&T Technology Services shares rose 3% after announcing its acquisition of California-based AI software firm Intelliswift for $110 million.

Further, the Britannia Industries shares sank over 7% after the JimJam maker shared its earnings report for the quarter ended September.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India dropped 0.1% following the announcement of financial results for Q2FY25.