Market erases previous losses amid buying across sectors

Benchmark indices on Wednesday erased previous losses and snapped a two-day losing streak amid buying across the sectors.

At close, Sensex was up 592.93 points or 0.78% at 76,617.44, and the Nifty was up 166.65 points or 0.72% at 23,332.35.

The market opened higher, with Nifty around 23,200, and extended the rise as the day progressed, hitting 23,350 intraday to finish near the day’s high.

BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1% each.

Among the sectors, almost all ended in the green with Nifty Realty emerging as the top performer, up by 3.6%.

It was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which added 2.5%, Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG jumped 1% each.

Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, and Nifty Pharma also rose around 0.8% each.

Central Bank of India shares plunged nearly 10%, while other PSU banks like Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank also faced decline.

Nifty IT index gained 1.07% in intraday trade, rebounding after two sessions of losses in which it had declined by 4.21%.

Tech Mahindra led the gains, rising 2.21%, while Infosys and Wipro followed closely, gaining 1.9% and 1.12%, respectively. Persistent Systems was up 1.64%, and only HCL Technologies and Coforge were in the red.

On the BSE, nearly 85 stocks touched their 52-week low. These included Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Kajaria Ceramics, IOB, Colgate Palmolive, Birlasoft, Metropolis Healthcare, Sona BLW, KEI Industries, among others.

Further on the Nifty50, on the gaining side were Tata Consumer (6.91%), Zomato (4.9%), Titan (3.7%), IndusInd Bank (2.8%), and Maruti Suzuki (2%). On the losing side were Bharat Electronics (3.34%), Nestle India (1.3%), UltraTech Cement (1%), PowerGrid (0.9%), and Bajaj Finserv (0.7%).

Shares of Tata Consumer Products jumped 8.15% in early trade to an intraday high of Rs 1,073.15 on the NSE after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to BUY.

V-Mart Retail posted strong gains of up to 12% after the companies reported positive updates for the January-March quarter of FY25.

The market participants are awaiting US President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement. Markets will react to the announcement of reciprocal tariffs and the initial response from global markets, which could influence sentiment.