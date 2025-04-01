Market kicks off new financial year in red

Indian markets kicked off the new Financial Year 2026 tracking the sharp sell-off in US markets overnight. Nifty finished below 23,200, led by selling across sectors, barring media and telecom.

At close, Sensex was down 1,390.41 points or 1.80% at 76,024.51, and the Nifty was down 353.65 points or 1.50% at 23,165.70.

Advertisement

The market opened on a weaker note, with Nifty below 23,350, but fell to hold on a strong recovery in the initial hour and extended losses as the day progressed to close below 23,200.

Advertisement

Among the major sectoral indices, Nifty Realty was the worst performer, losing 3.11%, followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG, all of which ended in the red with losses ranging between 0.91% and 2.50%.

On the gaining side were media up by 2%, oil & gas by 0.6%, and telecom up by 2%.

IT stocks fell up to 5% as investors remained cautious ahead of Trump’s Liberation Day. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Persistent Systems fell up to 5%.

Shares of pharma companies were also under selling pressure, pushing the Nifty Pharma index down by over 2%. This marked the fifth consecutive session of losses for the sector.

Further, the Bank Nifty faced selling pressure, with HDFC Bank leading the losses. Shares of HDFC Bank closed over 3% lower at Rs 1,769.90 per share, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and others.

Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.86% lower at 51,229 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 0.70%, closing at 15,982 points.

On BSE, over 190 stocks touched their 52-week low. These included Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, IOB, Central Bank of India, Tata Elxsi, Titan Company, Metropolis Healthcare, Happiest Minds, Sona BLW, and Birlasoft, among others.

Thirty-five stocks on Nifty closed lower, led by HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv, which dropped 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. HDFC Bank, BEL, Shriram Finance, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance declined between 2% and 3%.

IndusInd Bank managed to end the session with a 5% gain, followed by Trent and Bajaj Auto, which rose 4.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

The response in the market comes amid investor worries that remain heightened ahead of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2.