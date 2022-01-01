Mahindra Auto sells 39157 vehicles in Dec, registers double-digit growth of 11 per cent

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), one of the leading automotive companies in India, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2021 stood at 39157 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17469 vehicles in December 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars, and vans) sold 17722 vehicles in December 2021. Exports for the month of December 2021 were at 3017 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15938 vehicles in December 2021 with a growth of 14 per cent. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T, and the heavy commercial vehicles registered growth in December 2021.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, “We are glad to report overall growth of 11% in December 2021. We have seen growth in business segments including Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and International Operations, owing to continued strong demand across the product portfolio. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be a challenge for the industry and remains a major focus area for us.”