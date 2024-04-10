Truckers demand hike in poll duty payout

With a ‘considerable share’ of the amount for the duties during the last panchayat polls still due, truck operators in the state are demanding a hike in the payout for the vehicles being used during upcoming elections.

According to the operators of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association (FWBTOA), the payouts to the operators for the last panchayat polls in the state, held last year, in at least two districts are still pending. As claimed by the union representatives of the FWBTOA, around 60 per cent of the amount to be paid to two to three districts are still due. Also, the prices of fuel and cost of operating the vehicles have gone up. Considering these facts, the truck operators are demanding a hike in their payout for duties during the upcoming polls.

According to the joint secretary of FWBTOA, Sajal Ghosh, presently the payout for six-wheeler trucks is Rs 1,900, while the food allowance is Rs 300. During a meeting held with the officials of the Election Commission today, the operators demanded a revised amount of Rs 4,000 for six-wheeler trucks and Rs 400 each to the drivers and helpers of such vehicles. Apart from this, the operators are also demanding additional fare of Rs 2,000 per day in excess of the existing rates for multi-axle trucks or goods carrying vehicles. An increased food allowance of Rs 600 per day each for truck drivers and helpers of the multi-axle trucks are being demanded.

Advertisement

As learnt from sources, a final response on the demands by the operators is yet to come from the election commission office in the city.