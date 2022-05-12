Inflation rate soars to highest in eight years at 7.79 per cent

The retail inflation in India peaked at 7.79 per cent according to data released by the government on Thursday. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the consumer price index for the month of April 2022.

Retail inflation rose to the highest since May 2014, led by a rise in prices of food items and fuel. Consumer Price Index inflation rose to 7.79% in April 2022 compared to 6.95% in March, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, inflation Inflation in food and beverages rose to 8.1% in April compared to 7.47% .

