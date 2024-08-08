India’s most valuable family businesses collectively equate to Singapore’s GDP: Report

A recent report has highlighted that India’s most valuable family businesses are collectively worth a whopping Rs 6,009,100 crore, equating to Singapore’s GDP.

According to the ‘2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses’ report, the Ambani family has emerged as the undisputed leader, followed closely by the Bajaj and Birla families.

The report unveiled the country’s most influential family-owned enterprises.

Notably, 15 companies on the list are led by women, showcasing increasing diversity in family business leadership.

With a staggering valuation of Rs 2,575,100 crore, the Ambani family’s Reliance Industries holds the top spot.

The Bajaj family, known for its automotive and auto components business, secured the second position with a valuation of Rs 712,700 crore. The Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group, a major player in the metals and mining sector, claimed the third spot with a valuation of Rs 538,500 crore.

Other prominent names on the list include the Jindal family (JSW Steel), the Nadar family (HCL Technologies), the Mahindra family (Mahindra & Mahindra), the Dani, Choksi, and Vakil family (Asian Paints), the Premji family (Wipro), the Rajiv Singh family (DLF), and the Murugappa family (Tube Investments of India).

Jindal family secured the fourth position led by Sajjan Jindal, with a value of Rs 471,200 crore.

Nadar family ranks fifth with a value of Rs 430,600 crore. Led by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the business operates in the software and services industry.

Mahindra family, led by third-generation entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, ranked sixth commands a value of Rs 345,200 Cr.

Dani, Choksi & Vakil family commands a value of Rs 271,200 Cr ranked seventh.

Headed by Rishad Premji, the Premji family ranks eighth with a value of Rs 257,900 crore. The business operates in the software and services industry.

A remarkable 75% of the listed companies are publicly traded, while 85% of them sell physical products. The consumer-facing businesses make up 53% of the total.