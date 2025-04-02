Environment Ministry intervenes in HCU’s land issue, demands report from Telangana govt

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest has intervened in the clearing of the 400 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli for auction, demanding a factual report on the matter from the Telangana government.

The ministry directing the Forest Department to take legal action in the case under the provisions of the various forest Acts.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Police resorted to a lathi charge on students and faculty of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) protesting against the government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli.

A letter to the additional secretary (Forests) of Telangana government from the assistant inspector general of forest, government of India, was shared by G Kishan Reddy, the Union minister for mines and the state BJP president.

Stating that the ministry came to know about the “illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli Village, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC),” the letter sought a factual report and directed the Forest Department to take legal action under the provisions of Indian Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act and Van Adhiniyam.

The BJP MPs had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister of Environment and Forest Bhupendra Yadav as well as Education mminister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police personnel has been deployed near the east campus of the university, along with barricades, as earthmovers engaged in clearing the vegetation to level the ground. The faculty organised a protest rally today from Ambedkar Auditorium joined by the students raising slogans. As they attempted to breach the barricades, the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse them. The students have been boycotting classes to organise protests against the state government.

Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union called for an indefinite strike at the university’s administrative building. The students are upset with the university authorities for facilitating the presence of police personnel and clearing off the land.

Meanwhile, the “Save HCU biodiversity” campaign on social media gained momentum. An online petition to save the rich biodiversity of Kancha Gachibowli has been initiated, which will be filed before the National Green Tribunal. It stated, “Famed for its ecodiversity, Kancha Gachibowli is not just a forest, but a green lung, a natural sink, making significant contributions to the overall air quality and ameliorating climate change impacts… We strongly request the concerned authorities to roll back the proposed auction of Kancha Gachibowli forest land by TGIIC.”

Citizens have been protesting against the government’s decision to auction the land offline and online.