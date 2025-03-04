Defence Secretary presents report on IAF’s capability enhancement to Rajnath Singh

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presented the Empowered Committee’s report on the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capability enhancement to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday. The report outlines key thrust areas and provides recommendations for short, medium, and long-term implementation to achieve optimal capability enhancement of the IAF.

The Committee, formed under the directives of the Defence Minister, conducted a comprehensive review of issues affecting the IAF and developed a structured plan of action to strengthen its operational capabilities. The report emphasises the need to accelerate the drive towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector, advocating for increased collaboration between the private sector, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Singh appreciated the efforts of the Committee and directed that the recommendations be implemented in a time-bound manner to ensure swift capability enhancement of the IAF.

The Empowered Committee was chaired by the Defence Secretary and included key members such as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Secretary (Defence Production), Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, and DG Acquisition, with the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff serving as the Member Secretary. Their collective insights have resulted in a strategic roadmap aimed at reinforcing India’s air power and technological advancements in aerospace.

The recommendations put forth by the Committee are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the operational preparedness and combat readiness of the IAF while fostering indigenous defence production in alignment with India’s vision of a self-reliant defence sector.