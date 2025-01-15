Panel submits report on elements posing threat to security interests of India, US

The high-powered committee set up by the government of India to inquire into the activities of some criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., undermining the security interests of both India and the US, has submitted its report.

The committee recommended swift legal action against an individual with prior criminal links that pose a security threat to both India and the US.

The investigation was ordered following the US allegation that there was an attempt to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by Indian agents.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday that on receipt of the information provided by US authorities regarding the activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist outfits, and drug peddlers, the high-powered inquiry panel was set up by the Union government in November 2023.

“After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The panel has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India’s response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this.

The Enquiry Committee conducted its own investigations and pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The panel further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection.

The panel emphasised that the legal process should be concluded expeditiously to address the security concerns effectively.

In addition to the legal recommendations, the committee proposed several systemic improvements. These include enhancing existing systems and procedures, strengthening India’s response capabilities, and ensuring better coordination and control in addressing similar threats in the future.

The recommendations of the committee aim at reinforcing India’s ability to counter organised criminal activities and safeguard national security through a more robust and coordinated approach.