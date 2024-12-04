India achieves 50 pc improvement in weather forecast accuracy: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed “Mission Mausam” as a transformative initiative set to be a game-changer for India’s weather forecast capabilities India’s approach to climate and weather forecasting.

Inaugurating the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users’ Conference, he highlighted the significance of Mission Mausam, calling it the first comprehensive scientific initiative by the Government of India dedicated exclusively to addressing climate-related challenges.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, this mission is a reflection of India’s aspiration to play a pivotal role in tackling global climate issues,” he said, adding that the initiative has captured international attention for its innovative approach and potential impact.

The minister congratulated the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on its 150th year of establishment, calling it a landmark moment in the nation’s scientific journey. He expressed pride in hosting the 14th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users’ Conference in India for the first time, coinciding with this historic milestone.

The conference was attended by eminent scientists and experts from across the region, underscored India’s growing stature in meteorological research and its commitment to global collaboration.

Dr. Singh noted a significant 40-50 per cent improvement in severe weather forecast accuracy over the last decade, highlighting its impact on reducing loss of life during cyclones and extreme weather events.

IMD’s efforts, coupled with satellite data integration, have not only strengthened India’s disaster management but have also supported neighboring countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, reinforcing India’s leadership in meteorological services, he said.