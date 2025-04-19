Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, CM Omar Abdullah jointly inaugurate multi-level parking in Kathua

In a significant push for urban infrastructure, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, along with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever Multi-level Parking Complex in the heart of Kathua town, marking a milestone in the region’s transformation from a relatively lesser developed town to a modern urban hub.

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh described the inauguration as a symbol of Kathua’s rapid urban evolution, underscoring how a town once unfamiliar with personal vehicles now demands structured car parking solutions. “There was a time when only three cars were visible in the entire city — one each belonging to the DC, SP, and Executive Engineer,” he recalled.

“Today, we are inaugurating a full-fledged parking facility because of the sheer number of private vehicles. This transformation also reflects the aspirational rise in recent years of this once-overlooked town.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s presence on the occasion was hailed by Dr Jitendra Singh, who hoped for closer Centre-UT cooperation. “His presence here should indicate the shared commitment of the Centre and UT to jointly develop Jammu & Kashmir under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister highlighted that the new parking facility is just one among several transformative projects that have changed Kathua’s landscape in the last decade. From running Vande Bharat trains to upgrading the Kathua railway station, establishing three medical colleges in the constituency, launching a Biotech Park, and building an engineering and homoeopathy college, the region has witnessed a sweeping change in public infrastructure.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that connectivity projects like the Express Corridor, which will soon enable direct travel to Delhi in five hours, are set to further boost mobility and economic prospects for the region. “When that happens, you’ll realise just how dramatically the picture has changed,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Dr Jitendra Singh touched upon social challenges such as illegal mining and drug abuse, which he said are now being firmly addressed. “Kathua’s name should no longer be linked with these issues.

The inauguration ceremony also spotlighted completed landmark projects like the bridge at Kediyan-Gandyal, Maharaja Gulab Singh’s grand statue at the entrance to Jammu & Kashmir, and the setting up of a large stadium at Hira Nagar with BCCI support.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted in his closing remarks, “Kathua is not just a town; it is a source of inspiration for the BJP and a living tribute to the sacrifices of national heroes like Syama Prasad Mukherjee.”