In Bokaro’s rugged terrains, Security Forces gun down 8 Maoists

In a major breakthrough in Jharkhand’s protracted war against Maoist insurgency, security forces in the early hours of Monday neutralised eight Maoists, including the elusive rebel commander known as Prayag alias Vivek, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

The encounter, which unfolded beneath the dense canopy of Luguburu hills near Lalpania, saw hours of fierce exchange of fire between the Maoists and the joint team of Jharkhand Police and central paramilitary forces.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of a large Maoist group in the area, security forces launched a coordinated operation around 4:30 am near Choragawan’s Soso Tola. The rebels opened fire upon sensing their presence, triggering a prolonged gun battle that left eight Maoists dead. Among the deceased are Arvind Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, and Saheb Ram Manjhi, with a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

By the time the first light pierced the mist of the hills, the operation had yielded significant results. Bodies of the Maoists, sophisticated arms, and explosive materials were recovered from the dense forest floor. The police estimate the total worth of eliminated Maoist bounties to exceed Rs1.5 crore.

Confirming the incident, DIG of Koylanchal Range, Surendra Kumar Jha, termed the encounter a decisive blow to the dwindling ranks of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). “The insurgents are weakening. We have recovered advanced weaponry and vital communication equipment. We are urging those remaining to surrender, or face the full force of the law,” he said.

The area remains tense, and combing operations are ongoing. Locals who had ventured into the forest to collect fodder and mahua flowers reportedly turned back at the sound of gunfire that echoed across the terrain. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the zone and intensified vehicle checks on the Gomia-Lalpania arterial route, including checkpoints at Tulbul Sidho Kanhu Chowk and Munda Toli Morh.