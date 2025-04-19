Looking forward to visiting India later this year: Elon Musk

A day after he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

“It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!” Mr Musk posted on the social media platform X.

During their telephonic conversation yesterday, PM Modi and Mr Musk discussed a range of topics, including the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” PM Modi wrote on X later.

Advertisement