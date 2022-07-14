IAS Ashish Chauhan wins the News Maker Achiever’s Award 2022.

Every year, News Maker Achiever’s Award is organised by the Afternoon Voice newspaper. This year, 14th News Maker Achiever’s Award took place in Maharashtra, where several personalities were felicitated for their commendable social work.

District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, Dr Ashish Chauhan, was recognised with the ‘Best IAS Officer’ award for his enormous and splendid social work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashish Chauhan has a PhD in Medieval History and is an IAS officer from the 2012 batch. For many years now, Ashish Chauhan has been doing incredible work for farmers, communities, disaster management, healthcare, tourism, etc., in Uttarakhand.

With a lot of patience, planning, and intelligence IAS Ashish Chauhan brought the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 under control and began masking, sample collection, testing, and sanitisation drives. Tips, awareness and guidelines were circulated to the public to promote cleanliness, and public announcements were made in the local language, Garhwali.

To empower farmers and backward communities and drive people out of poverty, DM Ashish Chauhan launched the self-employment campaign. Officers and employees of the Horticulture Department, Agriculture Department, and Integrated Livelihood Cooperation Project prepared organic jam, juices, etc., from a local fruit Bedu. Bedu, also called Pahadi Anjeer (hill fig), has many nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, iron, etc., and may also be beneficial for preventing skin problems. All these organic products are marketed through Hilans – providing a range of pure and organic farm-produced products in Uttarakhand.

In 2018, DM Ashish Chauhan and the District Panchayat President launched Harshil Apple Festival. Harshil is a hidden serene place in Uttarakhand that produces exceptional apples. To give more exposure to Harshil apples, Ashish decided to begin a two-day apple festival where buyers, businessmen, and investors showed up in impressive numbers. Previously, orders of apples went out for Rs.50/kg but, with the right marketing and exposure, today, 10kg apples are sold for approx. Rs 1,200-1,500/-. DM Ashish Chauhan reveals the Harshil Apple Festival has helped lots of people combat poverty and opt for better a standard of living.

IAS Ashish Chauhan is also a social worker and activist who seizes all the right opportunities to carry out social work. His vision and altruistic approach have helped him achieve so much at a young age. During all his many tenures, Ashish discharged his duties and responsibilities immaculately. Dr Ashish Chauhan is an inspiration to millions of people and the youth who will shape the future of our country.