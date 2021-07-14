Consul General of Hungary, H.E. Mr Ferenc Jári paid a visit to the BSE on 12 July. BSE is touted as the “World’s Fastest Exchange with the speed of 6 micro seconds”.

During his visit to BSE, the Consul General had an insightful discussion with Himansh Verma, Chairman Navrattan Group and Ashish Chauhan, CEO BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, India) about the heritage of the BSE and the current economic scenario during the COVID pandemic.

The dignitaries also had an extensive discussion on the future of the Indian and global markets.

They also rang the BSE Bell to mark the launch of BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd (BASL).