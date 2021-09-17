Market valuation of all BSE listed companies going up: Ashish Chauhan

Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has observed that the market valuation of all its (BSE) listed companies is going up to USD 3.54 trillion and that it could perhaps be the “fifth highest in the world”.

In a tweet on Thursday, in which he tagged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, and BSE India, Chauhan said, “Market cap of listed companies on BSE at Rs 260.78 lakh crore, INR: USD exchange rate at Rs 73.51 per Dollar, India crossed market cap of USD 3.54 trillion today Sept 16,2021. Perhaps, the 5th highest market capitalization country in the world. @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @BSEIndia”

Market cap of listed companies on BSE at Rs 260.78 lakh crore, INR :USD exchange rate at Rs 73.51 per Dollar, India crossed market cap of USD 3.54 trillion today Sept 16,2021. Perhaps, the 5 th highest market capitalization country in the world. @PMOIndia @nsitharaman @BSEIndia — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) September 16, 2021

In fact, on Thursday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time peak of Rs 2,60,78,355.12 crore at the close of trade, largely riding on a record rally in equities.

With Thursday’s profit, which was the bourse’s third consecutive session of gain, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to its new closing peak of 59,141.16. During the day, it zoomed 481.09 points to its all-time high of 59,204.29.

In three days, the benchmark Sensex has gained 963.4 points. Investors have become richer by over Rs 4.46 lakh crore in three sessions of a market rally.

The benchmark index has gained 11,389.83 points or 23.85 per cent so far this year.