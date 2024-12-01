Foreign investors pull out $ 2.56 billion from Indian equity market in Nov

The foreign investors pulled out Rs 21,612 crore (USD 2.56 billion) from the Indian equity market in November, data by the National Securities Depository Limited said.

Notably in October, the foreign investors had pulled out Rs 94,017 crore.

The sale is mainly due to the rising US bond yields, strengthening dollar and expectation of a slowdown in the domestic economy.

With the latest pull out, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have experienced total net outflow of Rs 15,019 crore in 2024 so far.

However in September, foreign investors made a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore.

In June, July, August, and September, they bought stocks worth Rs 26,565 crore, Rs 32,365 crore, Rs 7,320 crore, and Rs 57,724 crore, respectively.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 1,217 crore in the debt general limit and Rs 3,034 crore in the debt Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) during the period under review. So far this year, FPIs have invested Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the debt market.