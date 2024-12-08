Combined market valuation of 6 of top 10 most valued firms spikes over Rs 2 trillion

In the last week, the combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped by Rs 2,03,116.81 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank emerging the biggest gainers.

Among the gainers were Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India (SBI).

While among the laggards were Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

In terms of the top to last, Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.

Reliance Industries soared Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore.

The market valuation of TCS surged Rs 62,574.82 crore to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore while Infosys jumped Rs 26,885.8 crore to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 45,338.17 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 14,19,270.28 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 19,821.33 crore to Rs 9,37,545.57 crore.

State Bank of India’s market capitalisation climbed Rs 22,311.55 crore to Rs 7,71,087.17 crore.

The mcap of leading public insurer, LIC, dipped Rs 1,265 crore to Rs 6,21,937.02 crore.

The mcap of ITC declined Rs 7,256.27 crore to Rs 5,89,572.01 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 2,843.01 crore to Rs 5,83,673.71 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points, or 2.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 546.7 points, or 2.26 per cent.

On Friday, indices ended with marginal losses in the volatile session after RBI delivered on expected line by keeping the repo rate unchanged and cutting the CRR.

At close, the Sensex was down 56.74 points or 0.07% at 81,709.12, and the Nifty was down 30.60 points or 0.12% at 24,677.80.