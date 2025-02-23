Valuation of 8 of top10 most valued firms erode by over Rs 1.65 trillion

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded Rs 1,65,784.9 crore last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit, in line with bearish trends in equities.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and ITC.

The market valuation of TCS tanked Rs 53,185.89 crore to Rs 13,69,717.48 crore while Infosys faced an erosion of Rs 17,086.61 crore to Rs 7,53,700.15 crore from its market valuation.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 18,235.45 crore to Rs 8,70,579.68 crore and that of HDFC Bank diminished Rs 2,555.53 crore to Rs 12,94,152.82 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 384.33 crore to Rs 5,20,466.75 crore in its mcap.

Hindustan Unilever plunged Rs 17,962.62 crore to Rs 5,26,684.38 crore while the mcap of ITC eroded Rs 11,949.42 crore to Rs 5,01,750.43 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 628.15 points, or 0.82%, while the Nifty went lower 133.35 points, or 0.58%.

On Friday, the stock market ended lower dragged down by auto stocks. Sensex fell 425 points or 0.56% to 75,311.06, while the Nifty declined 117.25 points or 0.51% to 22,795.90.