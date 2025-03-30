M-cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms climbs Rs 88,085.89 crore

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 88,085.89 crore last week. HDFC Bank led the pack of gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

On the gaining side were HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC, while Reliance Industries and Infosys faced erosion from their market valuation.

In terms of ranking, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of largest public sector lender, State Bank of India, jumped Rs 16,599.79 crore to Rs 6,88,623.68 crore while the leader in private sector, HDFC Bank, added Rs 44,933.62 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 13,99,208.73 crore.

ICICI Bank was up Rs 5,140.15 crore to Rs 9,52,768.61 crore and Bajaj Finance went up Rs 1,868.94 crore to Rs 5,54,715.12 crore.

The valuation of TCS rallied Rs 9,063.31 crore to Rs 13,04,121.56 crore. However, the valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 9,135.89 crore to Rs 6,52,228.49 crore.

The mcap of ITC soared Rs 5,032.59 crore to Rs 5,12,828.63 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,796.01 crore to Rs 5,30,854.90 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation advanced Rs 2,651.48 crore to Rs 9,87,005.92 crore while Reliance Industries dipped Rs 1,962.2 crore to Rs 17,25,377.54 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge climbed 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent.

On Friday close, Sensex was down 191.51 points or 0.25 per cent at 77,414.92, and the Nifty was down 72.60 points or 0.31 per cent at 23,519.35.

Notably, for the Financial Year 2024-25, Sensex and Nifty surged 5 per cent each.