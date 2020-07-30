Diesel in Delhi will soon get cheaper as the Delhi government has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) fuel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Thursday saying the move will help propel national capital’s economy.

“Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent. This will reduce the price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 i.e. by Rs 8.36 per litre,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a digital press conference adding that this is “one of the several measures taken by our government to revive Delhi’s economy. Earlier this week, we had launched a portal to connect job seekers with potential employers.”

Currently, diesel costs at Rs 81.94 per litre in Delhi and petrol is at Rs 80.43.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are completely dependent on the prices of the international market and conditions.

Apart from that, the fuel prices are also decided after keeping the excise duty, VAT, marketing cost and margins, dealers commission and others into consideration.