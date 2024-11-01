Coal production registers increase of 7.48% in October

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a notable upswing in overall coal production during October 2024, reaching 84.45 million tonnes (MT). The production surpassed the 78.57 MT of the corresponding month last year, registering an increase of 7.48 per cent.

Coal production from captive and other entities also showed substantial growth, rising to 16.59 MT in October 2024 compared to 11.70 MT in the same period last year, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 41.75per cent, data released by the Ministry of Coal said.

Cumulative coal production for the fiscal year up to October 2024 reached 537.45 MT, an increase from 506.56 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, representing growth of 6.10per cent.

Additionally, coal dispatches witnessed a significant boost in October 2024, reaching an impressive 82.89 MT, showcasing a 4.60per cent increase over the 79.25 MT recorded in October 2023.

Coal dispatch from captive and other entities also grew to 16.18 MT in October 2024, compared to 11.83 MT in October 2023, representing growth of 36.83 per cent.

Cumulative coal dispatch (up to October 2024) has risen to 571.39 MT in FY 2024-25 as compared to 541.51 MT during the corresponding period in FY 2023-24, reflecting growth of 5.52 per cent.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2 per cent in September 2024 as compared to the Index in September 2023.

Coal production spiked by 2.6 per cent in September. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9per cent during April to September 2024-25.