12th round of Commercial Coal mine Auctions to begin on Thursday

The Ministry of Coal is poised to launch the 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on Thursday marking another significant step toward enhancing domestic coal productionThe Ministry of Coal is poised to launch the 12th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on Thursday marking another significant step toward enhancing domestic coal production

The move will also help in reducing imports, and ensuring long-term energy security for the nation.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while Union Minister of State Satish Chandra Dubey will be the guest of honour.

According to the information shared by the Ministry of Coal, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising seven mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957).

Among these, two are lignite mines, catering to diverse energy requirements. Furthermore, 13 coalmines are Fully Explored, while 12 are Partially Explored, providing opportunities for both immediate and future development.

In addition, under the 2nd Attempt of Round 11, the Ministry of Coal is offering three partially explored coal mines under the MMDR Act, providing significant investment opportunities while reinforcing domestic coal production and energy security.

The ministry said that the 12th Tranche of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.

This milestone will further accelerate the development of a robust and resilient coal sector, supporting industries, power plants, and infrastructure projects across the country.

At the 11th round of coal mine auctions for commercial mining, a total of twelve coal mines were successfully auctioned, comprising eight fully explored mines and four partially explored coal mines.

These 12 mines collectively hold a geological reserve of approximately 5,759.23 million tonnes, with a cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 15.46 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), excluding partially explored mines, Coal Ministry had said.