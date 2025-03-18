Centre increases substantially outlay for Vigyan Dhara scheme

The Centre has significantly increased the allocation for the Vigyan Dhara scheme, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the country’s scientific research, innovation, and technological development ecosystem.

The budget for the scheme has witnessed a substantial rise from Rs. 330.75 crore in 2024-25 to Rs. 1,425.00 crore in 2025-26.

The proposed outlay for the implementation of the unified scheme ‘Vigyan Dhara’ is Rs.10,579.84 crore for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission.

This increased investment underscores the government’s dedication to fostering science and technology as a foundation for national progress, an official press note said on Tuesday.

The Vigyan Dhara scheme came into force on January 16, 2025. It merges three key umbrella schemes into one, focusing on:

— Science and Technology (S&T) Institutional and Human Capacity Building: This component focuses on strengthening India’s scientific infrastructure and human resource pool. It aims to build and enhance research and development (R&D) labs across academic institutions, creating a robust environment for scientific research;

— Research and Development (R&D): Vigyan Dhara emphasises research in various critical areas, including basic research, translational research in sustainable energy and water, and access to international mega facilities. This component also fosters collaborative research through international bilateral and multilateral cooperation; and

— Innovation, Technology Development, and Deployment: This segment of the scheme aims to drive innovation at all levels, from schools to higher education and the industry. It seeks to promote technology development and deployment, with a particular focus on increasing collaboration between academia, government, and industry, as well as supporting startups.

This strategic integration enhances efficiency in fund utilisation and establishes synchronization among the sub-schemes and programs, ensuring a more streamlined approach to achieving scientific progress in India.

Key focus areas of the scheme include: Capacity Building, Research and Development, Innovation and Technology Development, Promoting Gender Parity in Science and Technology and International Collaboration.

The press note said Vigyan Dhara is set to revolutionise India’s scientific landscape by fostering innovation, strengthening research capabilities, and promoting technological advancements. ”The government’s increased budget allocation signifies a clear commitment to advancing India’s position as a global leader in science and technology while ensuring inclusive participation and alignment with the nation’s long-term development goals,” it added.