CBI files FIR against Bhopal firm in Rs 21.48 cr loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a Bhopal-based firm, The Great Logistic & Parking Services Ltd (TGLPSL), and its officials for allegedly defrauding IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs 21.48 crore.

A senior CBI officer said that the agency received a complaint from Shipra Tiwari, General Manager of IDBI Bank in Mumbai, against the Bhopal-based firm and its officials, namely Hemangi Bharat Patel (guarantor and independent director), Smita Bharati Patel (director), and Noopur Bharat Patel, Bharat Surendra Patel, Bharati Surendra Patel and Deepak Jagdish Chandra Shah (all promoter directors).

The complaint alleged that all the accused, along with others, conspired to cheat IDBI Bank and, in furtherance of this conspiracy, misappropriated sanctioned credit facilities through cheating, breach of trust, fund diversion, circular transactions between related sister concerns, and misrepresentation of income and expenditure records.

“They caused a wrongful loss of Rs 21.48 crore to IDBI Bank between 2010 and 2016, benefiting themselves. Furthermore, the complainant bank has requested an investigation into the roles and involvement of unknown public servants and others in the fraud committed against the lending banks,” read the complaint.

After verifying the complaint, the CBI filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).