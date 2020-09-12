State-run Canara Bank on Friday announced that it has raised Rs 1,012 crore via Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds.

“The Bank has issued and allotted Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds amounting to Rs.1012 Crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The filing shows that the bank issued a total of 10,120 non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured bonds carrying coupon rate of 8.30 per cent.

As per the data, there were a total of three allottees to this bond issuance.

Under the globally accepted Basel-III capital regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Basel III norms are being implemented in phases since 2013 by the Indian banks to mitigate concerns on potential stress on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

The deadline for the domestic banks to meet these guidelines is September 30, 2020.

Canara Bank stock closed at Rs 100.85 on BSE, up 0.55 per cent from previous close.