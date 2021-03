MatamVenkata Rao has taken over charge as the Managing Director & CEO of Central Bank of India with effect from 1st March 2021. Prior to joining the current assignment, Rao was Executive Director, Canara Bank for more than three years where he played a pivotal role in the Bank’s progress and in the amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank.

Matam Venkata Rao is a Post Graduate in Agriculture from Sri Venkateshwara Agriculture College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

A seasoned banker with varied experience, Matam Venkata Rao joined Allahabad Bank as Agricultural Field Officer in 1988 and worked in various capacities in different geographical areas of the country. As General Manager of Allahabad Bank, he headed Bank’s important verticals like Wholesale & Retail Banking. He was also instrumental in launching a transformative project in Allahabad Bank to bring focus on Asset-centric banking.